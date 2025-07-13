Left Menu

Liverpool Honors Late Star Diogo Jota with Moving Tribute

Liverpool players and fans paid tribute to the late Diogo Jota during a pre-season match. The team retired Jota's No. 20 jersey following his tragic death in a car accident. Darwin Nunez honored Jota by mimicking his goal celebration, and a minute's silence was observed before the game.

In a heartfelt tribute, Liverpool players and fans came together to honor Diogo Jota, who tragically died in a car accident earlier this month. The Premier League champions faced Preston in a pre-season friendly, and the emotional atmosphere was palpable at Deepdale.

The tribute commenced with a live rendition of Liverpool's iconic anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone," accompanied by a solemn minute's silence. Supporters filled the stadium with commemorative flags and chants of Jota's name, underscoring the deep respect and admiration fans had for the beloved forward.

Paying homage to his former teammate, forward Darwin Nunez celebrated his goal by replicating Jota's signature celebration, playfully gesturing as if holding a game controller while sitting on the pitch. Liverpool has officially retired Jota's No. 20 jersey, cementing his legacy within the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

