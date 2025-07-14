Marta's Dual Dream: Motherhood or FIFA 2027?
Brazilian soccer legend Marta, 39, contemplates balancing her dream of motherhood with playing in the 2027 World Cup. Although her desire to participate in the tournament persists, her future decision may lean towards starting a family. Marta remains focused on Brazil's upcoming Copa America campaign.
In a candid revelation, Brazil's soccer icon Marta, the celebrated scorer and six-time FIFA Women's Player of the Year, entertains the possibility of retiring before the 2027 World Cup to pursue motherhood. At 39, she weighs the prospect of playing in her home World Cup against her dreams of becoming a mother.
During an interview with Globo's Esporte Espetacular, Marta expressed uncertainty about her future participation in the tournament. "I don't know if I'll still be playing in 2027," she said, highlighting her strong maternal aspirations. Her decision could hinge on her readiness both physically and personally.
With a contract at Orlando Pride until 2026, Marta's immediate focus is on Brazil's bid for the Copa America title. As Brazil kicks off their campaign against Venezuela, the veteran remains optimistic about elevating Brazilian women's soccer on both the continental and global stages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
