Cameron Green Thrives Under Night Skies in Kingston Test Thriller

Cameron Green's unbeaten 42 runs helped Australia maintain control in the final day-night Test against West Indies, despite a flurry of 15 wickets falling on day two. Australia ended the day with a 181-run lead after a challenging batting session under lights, led by Green and captain Pat Cummins.

In Kingston, Cameron Green's unbeaten 42 runs were pivotal as Australia seized the advantage against West Indies in the day-night Test match. The contest was marked by 15 wickets falling on the second day, pointing to an intense cricketing showdown.

Following Australia's modest first-innings total of 225, the West Indies were bundled out for 143 in response, with the hosts showing brief resilience through John Campbell and Shai Hope. Australia, however, faltered in their second innings, closing the day at 99-6 with Green and skipper Pat Cummins at the crease.

The West Indies bowling attack, led by Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph, put Australia under pressure. Yet, Green's responsible knock under the floodlights kept Australia's lead afloat in a match poised for a thrilling finish.

