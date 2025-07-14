Left Menu

CISF's Ambitious Sports Push: Building Olympic Champions

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is focusing on developing 'high-performance' athletes, aiming for Olympic success. With 433 new sportspersons set to join, including 229 women, the CISF eyes a record sports recruitment. Enhanced funding and international training camps are part of this new sports-driven initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:49 IST
CISF's Ambitious Sports Push: Building Olympic Champions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is implementing significant measures to develop 'high-performance' athletes capable of clinching medals at national and international tournaments, including the Olympics.

Boasting a strength of about 1.80 lakh personnel, the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) is launching its largest-ever sports recruitment drive, filling 433 positions and setting aside 229 for women. This year, CISF athletes have smashed historic records with a total of 159 medals, including 66 from the esteemed World Police and Fire Games 2025 in Birmingham, U.S.

The new initiatives include amplified annual sports funding to INR six crore, expanded special diet allowances, and the creation of 13 new sports teams under the 'Khelo India' scheme. The CISF aims to identify promising athletes for international training sponsorship to ensure podium finishes at the Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025