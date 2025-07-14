CISF's Ambitious Sports Push: Building Olympic Champions

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is implementing significant measures to develop 'high-performance' athletes capable of clinching medals at national and international tournaments, including the Olympics.

Boasting a strength of about 1.80 lakh personnel, the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) is launching its largest-ever sports recruitment drive, filling 433 positions and setting aside 229 for women. This year, CISF athletes have smashed historic records with a total of 159 medals, including 66 from the esteemed World Police and Fire Games 2025 in Birmingham, U.S.

The new initiatives include amplified annual sports funding to INR six crore, expanded special diet allowances, and the creation of 13 new sports teams under the 'Khelo India' scheme. The CISF aims to identify promising athletes for international training sponsorship to ensure podium finishes at the Olympics.

