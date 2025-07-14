CISF's Ambitious Sports Push: Building Olympic Champions
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is focusing on developing 'high-performance' athletes, aiming for Olympic success. With 433 new sportspersons set to join, including 229 women, the CISF eyes a record sports recruitment. Enhanced funding and international training camps are part of this new sports-driven initiative.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is implementing significant measures to develop 'high-performance' athletes capable of clinching medals at national and international tournaments, including the Olympics.
Boasting a strength of about 1.80 lakh personnel, the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) is launching its largest-ever sports recruitment drive, filling 433 positions and setting aside 229 for women. This year, CISF athletes have smashed historic records with a total of 159 medals, including 66 from the esteemed World Police and Fire Games 2025 in Birmingham, U.S.
The new initiatives include amplified annual sports funding to INR six crore, expanded special diet allowances, and the creation of 13 new sports teams under the 'Khelo India' scheme. The CISF aims to identify promising athletes for international training sponsorship to ensure podium finishes at the Olympics.
