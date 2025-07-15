Tribute to Fauja Singh: Celebrating the Marathon Legend's Legacy

Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed profound sorrow over the demise of marathon legend Fauja Singh, who tragically died in a road accident at his ancestral village in Punjab's Jalandhar district. Singh, known globally as the 'Turbaned Tornado,' passed away at the age of 114.

Kharge used his official X account to honor Singh's extraordinary life, emphasizing his role as an inspiration to athletes and fitness enthusiasts across all ages. "Fauja Singh's life embodied determination and resilience, serving as a motivation for young and old alike. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and admirers," Kharge remarked.

The accolades poured in to commemorate the centenarian runner, who astounded the world by breaking multiple age-bracket records since his debut at the London Marathon in 2000 at age 89. His achievements include marathons in major cities like Toronto and New York, etching his place as a revered figure in athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)