Tribute to Fauja Singh: Celebrating the Marathon Legend's Legacy
Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge mourns the loss of Fauja Singh, renowned marathoner, who passed away in a road accident at 114. Singh, the 'Turbaned Tornado,' inspired generations with his unmatched determination and resilience, leaving a legacy celebrated by leaders and admirers worldwide.
- Country:
- India
Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed profound sorrow over the demise of marathon legend Fauja Singh, who tragically died in a road accident at his ancestral village in Punjab's Jalandhar district. Singh, known globally as the 'Turbaned Tornado,' passed away at the age of 114.
Kharge used his official X account to honor Singh's extraordinary life, emphasizing his role as an inspiration to athletes and fitness enthusiasts across all ages. "Fauja Singh's life embodied determination and resilience, serving as a motivation for young and old alike. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and admirers," Kharge remarked.
The accolades poured in to commemorate the centenarian runner, who astounded the world by breaking multiple age-bracket records since his debut at the London Marathon in 2000 at age 89. His achievements include marathons in major cities like Toronto and New York, etching his place as a revered figure in athletics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police's Major Drug Bust: International Cartel Dismantled
BSF and Punjab Police Recover Drones and Heroin in Border Crackdown
Punjab's Crusade Against Child Marriage: Social Reforms in Action
Controversy Surrounds AAP's Land Pooling Policy: Punjab BJP Chief Criticizes
Punjab Political Drama: Double Standards Unveiled