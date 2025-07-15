Soccer-Man City and Puma sign record long-term kit deal

Manchester City have extended their kit partnership with Puma on a long-term deal, the club announced on Tuesday, with British media reports saying the deal is worth around 1 billion pounds ($1.35 billion), making it the largest in the Premier League. The new contract runs for at least another 10 years, reports said, worth a record 100 million pounds a year to the club. City previously signed a 65 million pounds per year deal with the German kit manufacturer in 2019.

The agreement is expected to set a new benchmark for kit manufacturer deals among English clubs, surpassing Manchester United's 900 million pounds 10-year contract with Adidas, signed in 2023. City have enjoyed an exceptional run since 2020, winning four consecutive Premier League titles and securing the treble in the 2022-23 season. However, they did not win a major trophy last season.

City will begin their 2025-26 Premier League campaign on August 16 with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers. ($1 = 0.7435 pounds)

