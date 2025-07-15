Devdutt Padikkal Tops Maharaja Trophy Auction with Record Bid
Devdutt Padikkal was the highest bid in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 auction at Rs 13.20 lakh, joining Hubli Tigers. The tournament runs from August 11 to 27 behind closed doors. Other top bids included Abhinav Manohar and Manish Pandey at Rs 12.20 lakh, highlighting fierce competition among teams.
In a riveting players auction ahead of the 2023 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, Devdutt Padikkal stood out as the top pick, commanding a bid of Rs 13.20 lakh from the Hubli Tigers. This key acquisition sets the stage for the upcoming tournament scheduled from August 11 to 27, albeit behind closed doors.
Fierce bidding also saw Abhinav Manohar, known for his role with Sunrisers Hyderabad, and former India batter Manish Pandey, secure deals worth Rs 12.20 lakh each. Manohar and Pandey will now play for Hubli Tigers and Mysuru Warriors, respectively, showcasing the strategic moves made by these teams.
On the bowling front, the Shivamogga Lions invested heavily in Karnataka pacer Vidwath Kaverappa at a price of Rs 10.80 lakh. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Blasters made headlines by acquiring pacer Vidyadhar Patil for Rs 8.30 lakh. The auction emphasized the competitive nature of team compositions, with several teams eager to strengthen their rosters through additional local talent.
ALSO READ
All 337 tons of waste of Bhopal's Union Carbide factory burnt to ashes at disposal plant in MP's Pithampur: Official.
The Battle to Resurrect Jaiprakash Associates: A Bidder's Race
Cameroon's Political Landscape: Maigari's Presidential Bid Shakes Strategic Alliances
Trump Reverses Biden-Era Cuba Policy
Trump Reinstates Hard-line Cuba Policy, Overturns Biden-Era Decisions