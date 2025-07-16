Sports World Updates: MLS Boosts Pay, NBA and MLB Deals, and More

This week in sports news, Major League Soccer players are reported to receive a pay boost following their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup. The players' collective bargaining agreement had capped earnings from external tournaments at $1 million, but the increased prize money means substantial compensation for the athletes.

Meanwhile, Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II is recovering from foot surgery to remove bone spurs, just in time for the start of training camp. As MLB prepares for the sale of the Minnesota Twins, speculation surrounds the lack of suitors meeting the asking price. Additionally, MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark criticized potential plans for a salary cap at the All-Star break.

The sports world also witnesses impressive contract agreements with Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets and Trey Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs securing lucrative deals. In tennis, David Goffin made a triumphant return in Switzerland, while Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu set to compete in the WNBA All-Star 3-point contest, promising an exciting lineup for fans.