Sports Headlines: Deals, Disputes, and Dominance

From financial wins in Major League Soccer to contentious salary cap discussions in Major League Baseball, this sports roundup highlights key developments across leagues. Xander Schauffele prepares for a strategic defense of his British Open title. Significant player contracts in NFL and WNBA All-Star festivities also make headlines.

Updated: 16-07-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:28 IST
Major League Soccer players are set to receive a financial boost from the FIFA Club World Cup, as reports confirm additional prize money payouts.

In baseball, the potential sale of the Minnesota Twins stirs speculation, while MLB's salary cap proposal faced criticism from union leader Tony Clark.

