Wildfire Smoke: A Murky Threat to the 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted jointly by Canada, Mexico and the United States, is fast approaching amidst growing concerns over indeterminate FIFA protocols concerning games affected by wildfire smoke. This pertains critically to Canada, which will see 13 matches scheduled, as the country battles its second-largest wildfire season on record.

The vagueness in policy was brought into stark relief recently when Toronto experienced some of the world's poorest air quality. Despite this, World Cup organizing committees have not clarified guidelines for potential postponements or other contingencies related to poor air quality.

Public health experts suggest context-specific responses for events as pollution levels fluctuate. The potential adverse effects on athletes and attendees necessitate open dialogue, while studies indicate even minimal pollution can impair cognitive abilities, increasing injury risks during high-speed play.