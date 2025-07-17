Girelli's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Italy to Euro Semi-Finals
Cristiana Girelli's 90th-minute winning goal, her second of the match, secured Italy's place in the Women's European Championship semi-finals, their first since 1997, with a 2-1 win over Norway. Italy awaits either England or Sweden in the next round, while Norway contemplates their exit.
Cristiana Girelli delivered a sensational last-minute victory for Italy at the Women's European Championship by scoring her second goal of the match in the 90th minute, leading her team to defeat Norway 2-1 on Wednesday.
Italy had initially dominated the game but faltered as Norway's captain, Ada Hegerberg, equalized. However, Girelli's decisive goal reignited Italy's fans and assured their progression to the semi-finals for the first time since 1997.
Italy now faces the winner of the England-Sweden match all while basking in overwhelming support from fans. Meanwhile, Norway reflects on another missed opportunity in the tournament's knockout stages, despite Hegerberg's efforts.
