Girelli's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Italy to Euro Semi-Finals

Cristiana Girelli's 90th-minute winning goal, her second of the match, secured Italy's place in the Women's European Championship semi-finals, their first since 1997, with a 2-1 win over Norway. Italy awaits either England or Sweden in the next round, while Norway contemplates their exit.

Cristiana Girelli delivered a sensational last-minute victory for Italy at the Women's European Championship by scoring her second goal of the match in the 90th minute, leading her team to defeat Norway 2-1 on Wednesday.

Italy had initially dominated the game but faltered as Norway's captain, Ada Hegerberg, equalized. However, Girelli's decisive goal reignited Italy's fans and assured their progression to the semi-finals for the first time since 1997.

Italy now faces the winner of the England-Sweden match all while basking in overwhelming support from fans. Meanwhile, Norway reflects on another missed opportunity in the tournament's knockout stages, despite Hegerberg's efforts.

