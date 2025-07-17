Left Menu

Tom Curry Leads Lions in Historic Test Against Australia

Tom Curry is named as the openside flanker for the British & Irish Lions in their test against Australia, marking a test without a Welsh player since the 19th century. Coach Andy Farrell's team includes a strong Irish presence, with strategic partnerships aimed at achieving a balanced game.

In an unprecedented move for the British & Irish Lions, Tom Curry was announced to start as the openside flanker for their first test against Australia, forming a test team void of any Welsh players for the first time since the late 19th century.

Despite Welsh poacher Jac Morgan's strong contention, head coach Andy Farrell opted for England's Curry, with Ben Earl and Ollie Chessum providing support from the bench. The selection underscores the Lions' depth, as highlighted by Farrell, who expressed confidence in the chosen team's balance.

The lineup displays a robust Irish component, including team staples like scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park and fullback Hugo Keenan. Absentees due to injuries, such as Mack Hansen and Blair Kinghorn, alongside the strategic benching decisions, shape a dynamic yet calculated approach for the upcoming match against the First Nations-Pasifika XV.

