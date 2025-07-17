Ons Jabeur Steps Back: A Journey to Rediscover Happiness

Tennis sensation Ons Jabeur announced a break from the sport on Thursday, citing recent struggles with form and health. Renowned for her dynamic presence, the Tunisian star expressed the need to prioritize personal happiness after consistent challenges on the court.

Once ranked as the world's second-best player, Jabeur's recent setbacks include retiring from a Wimbledon match due to medical issues and battling asthma-related difficulties during the Australian Open. Her decision underscores the importance of mental and physical well-being in sports.

Often affectionately called the 'minister of happiness,' Jabeur highlighted her intention to 'breathe, heal, and rediscover joy.' While stepping away, she remains thankful for her fans' continuous support, promising to return rejuvenated when she's ready.