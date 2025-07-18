England's Thrilling Comeback Wins Historic Euro Semi-Final Spot

England staged a remarkable comeback, overturning a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 against Sweden in a pulsating Women's Euros quarter-final.

Sweden took an early lead with Stina Blackstenius setting up captain Kosovare Asllani for the opening goal, followed by Blackstenius herself scoring just 25 minutes into the game. England's Lucy Bronze instigated the turnaround with a critical header in the 79th minute, followed by Michele Agyemang's equalizer, sending the match into extra time.

The game, rich with chances for both teams, concluded in a nail-biting penalty shootout. Despite Swedish keeper Jennifer Falk's heroics, England prevailed as Smilla Holmberg's crucial miss allowed the English side to advance to the semi-finals.

