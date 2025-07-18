Left Menu

England's Thrilling Comeback Wins Historic Euro Semi-Final Spot

England battled back from a two-goal deficit to equalize 2-2, eventually defeating Sweden 3-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout, booking their place in the Women's Euros semi-finals. Key players like Lucy Bronze and Michelle Agyemang played crucial roles, ultimately leading to Smilla Holmberg missing the decisive penalty for Sweden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 03:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England staged a remarkable comeback, overturning a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 against Sweden in a pulsating Women's Euros quarter-final.

Sweden took an early lead with Stina Blackstenius setting up captain Kosovare Asllani for the opening goal, followed by Blackstenius herself scoring just 25 minutes into the game. England's Lucy Bronze instigated the turnaround with a critical header in the 79th minute, followed by Michele Agyemang's equalizer, sending the match into extra time.

The game, rich with chances for both teams, concluded in a nail-biting penalty shootout. Despite Swedish keeper Jennifer Falk's heroics, England prevailed as Smilla Holmberg's crucial miss allowed the English side to advance to the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

