Graham Arnold's Bold World Cup Vision for Iraq

Iraq's coach, Graham Arnold, aims to lead the nation to their first World Cup in 40 years. Drawn against Saudi Arabia and Indonesia in the next phase of Asian qualifying, Arnold, confident in his experience, prepares for a pivotal October showdown in Jeddah, highlighting Iraq's competitive edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 08:22 IST
Iraq's national football team, under the leadership of coach Graham Arnold, is gearing up for a historic campaign to qualify for their first World Cup in four decades. Drawn against formidable opponents Saudi Arabia and Indonesia in the next stage of Asian qualifiers, the team is set to clash in Jeddah this October.

The stakes are high with only the group winner earning a direct ticket to the World Cup in North America, set for 2026. Arnold, who assumed his role in May, brings a wealth of experience from his tenure with Australia, where he guided the Socceroos to the 2022 World Cup's last 16.

Despite past challenges, including a narrow defeat to Saudi Arabia in 2022, Arnold remains optimistic. "I firmly believe this is our time," he stated, emphasizing the team's readiness physically and mentally for the critical playoff matches. Iraq aims to capitalize on its higher FIFA ranking and fulfill the dreams of its passionate fanbase.

