Lionesses Roar Back: England's Unbelievable Euro 2025 Escape

England's national women's soccer team miraculously turned the tide in the Women's Euro 2025 quarter-finals, emerging victorious against Sweden. Despite trailing 2-0, goals by Lucy Bronze and young talent Michelle Agyemang propelled the team into extra time.

A marathon, 14-penalty shootout ensued in Zurich, with goalkeeper Hannah Hampton's impressive saves securing a 3-2 victory, preserving England's hopes of retaining their title. The match, described as a 'beautiful craziness' by British media, underscored a resilient English squad that defied expectations.

Their valiant comeback captivated fans, with Bronze's crucial penalty earning a place in English football folklore. The Lionesses' unwavering spirit and tactical adjustments under manager Sarina Wiegman drew widespread praise.

(With inputs from agencies.)