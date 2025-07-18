Left Menu

Cricket Controversy: Pratika Rawal and England Team Face ICC Penalties

India's Pratika Rawal and the England cricket team received fines post their ODI match in Southampton for breaching the ICC Code Of Conduct. Rawal faced sanctions for avoidable physical contact during two incidents, while England was fined for a slow over-rate, both accepting the penalties without formal hearings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:38 IST
Cricket Controversy: Pratika Rawal and England Team Face ICC Penalties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Pratika Rawal, an Indian cricketer, as well as the England team, encountered penalties imposed by the ICC following their recent ODI match in Southampton, marking the first of a three-match series. Both parties were found in violation of the ICC's Code of Conduct with Rawal incurring infractions related to physical contact.

Specifically, Rawal was charged with two instances of making avoidable physical contact—firstly with England bowler Lauren Filer during the 18th over, and then again with Sophie Ecclestone shortly after being dismissed in the next over. The incidents led to a 10% match fee fine and one demerit point against Rawal's record, being her initial offence in a 24-month duration.

The ICC also sanctioned the England team with a 5% fine on their match fees due to maintaining a slow over-rate, being one over behind the target. Both Rawal and England's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt accepted the respective penalties imposed by match referee Sarah Bartlett, thus negating the necessity for a formal hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025