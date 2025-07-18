Cricket Controversy: Pratika Rawal and England Team Face ICC Penalties

Pratika Rawal, an Indian cricketer, as well as the England team, encountered penalties imposed by the ICC following their recent ODI match in Southampton, marking the first of a three-match series. Both parties were found in violation of the ICC's Code of Conduct with Rawal incurring infractions related to physical contact.

Specifically, Rawal was charged with two instances of making avoidable physical contact—firstly with England bowler Lauren Filer during the 18th over, and then again with Sophie Ecclestone shortly after being dismissed in the next over. The incidents led to a 10% match fee fine and one demerit point against Rawal's record, being her initial offence in a 24-month duration.

The ICC also sanctioned the England team with a 5% fine on their match fees due to maintaining a slow over-rate, being one over behind the target. Both Rawal and England's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt accepted the respective penalties imposed by match referee Sarah Bartlett, thus negating the necessity for a formal hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)