Inter Kashi FC Crowned I-League Champions After CAS Ruling

In a landmark decision, Inter Kashi FC has been crowned the champions of the I-League 2024-25, as announced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday. This decisive outcome follows a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that favored the club's appeal.

The AIFF extended its congratulations to Inter Kashi FC, stating, "The All India Football Federation congratulates Inter Kashi FC on being adjudged champions of I-League 2024-25." The ruling stemmed from a CAS decision that reversed a previous AIFF judgment, which had favored Churchill Brothers FC Goa by declaring them leaders on the league table.

Initially, the AIFF Appeal Committee ruled against Inter Kashi FC after deeming the registration of their foreign player, Marco Barco, invalid. This decision led to an adjustment in the league standings. However, Inter Kashi FC's successful appeal to CAS resulted in the reinstatement of their position as champions, shifting the standings to 42 points for Inter Kashi, followed by Churchill Brothers FC Goa at 40.