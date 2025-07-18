Left Menu

Inter Kashi FC Crowned I-League Champions After CAS Ruling

Inter Kashi FC has been declared the I-League 2024-25 champions following a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The decision came after CAS partially upheld Inter Kashi's appeal against several clubs, reversing an AIFF ruling that had previously adjusted the league's points table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:25 IST
Inter Kashi FC Crowned I-League Champions After CAS Ruling
The I League trophy. (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, Inter Kashi FC has been crowned the champions of the I-League 2024-25, as announced by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday. This decisive outcome follows a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that favored the club's appeal.

The AIFF extended its congratulations to Inter Kashi FC, stating, "The All India Football Federation congratulates Inter Kashi FC on being adjudged champions of I-League 2024-25." The ruling stemmed from a CAS decision that reversed a previous AIFF judgment, which had favored Churchill Brothers FC Goa by declaring them leaders on the league table.

Initially, the AIFF Appeal Committee ruled against Inter Kashi FC after deeming the registration of their foreign player, Marco Barco, invalid. This decision led to an adjustment in the league standings. However, Inter Kashi FC's successful appeal to CAS resulted in the reinstatement of their position as champions, shifting the standings to 42 points for Inter Kashi, followed by Churchill Brothers FC Goa at 40.

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

 Global
2
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025