Usyk and Dubois: A Heavyweight Showdown of Mind Games and Determination

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk and Britain's Daniel Dubois engaged in a psychological showdown during their weigh-in at Wembley's BoxPark ahead of their heavyweight world title clash. Usyk, weighing in at 16st 3lb, attempted to unnerve his rival Dubois, who tipped the scales at 17st 6lb.

The weigh-in saw Usyk step forward to block Dubois from view, flexing his muscles and drawing applause from the supportive crowd. Dubois, the IBF champion, is eager to claim Britain's first undisputed heavyweight title since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

Despite Dubois's confidence to win "by any means necessary," Usyk repeatedly made his presence felt, leaving Dubois visibly frustrated. Usyk, holding multiple championship belts, has a history of triumph, including a significant victory over Dubois in August 2023.

