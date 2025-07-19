New Era for Indian Sports: National Sports Governance Bill

The impending National Sports Governance Bill is set to revolutionize sports management in India as it will soon be tabled in Parliament. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is optimistic about the bill, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his foresight in transforming the sports sector.

This groundbreaking bill seeks to establish a regulatory board with powers to oversee the recognition and funding of National Sports Federations (NSFs) based on their governance compliance. It also proposes Ethics and Dispute Resolution Commissions to ensure transparency and reduce conflicts between athletes and administrators.

Challenges arise as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) raises concerns about potential government interference that could threaten India's Olympic participation. Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who has consulted with the International Olympic Committee, is confident of the bill's alignment with international standards.