Left Menu

Marquez Triumphs Amid Tire Tension at Czech MotoGP

Ducati's Marc Marquez secured his 11th sprint win of the MotoGP season at the Czech Grand Prix, overcoming challenges due to low tire pressure. Despite an investigation, no penalties were imposed. Marquez now leads the championship, followed by his brother Alex. KTM-Tech3's Enea Bastiani secured third place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:14 IST
Marquez Triumphs Amid Tire Tension at Czech MotoGP

In a thrilling display of resilience and skill, Ducati's Marc Marquez clinched his 11th sprint victory of the MotoGP season at the Czech Grand Prix, continuing to dominate the racing circuit.

The Spaniard faced a potential setback when both he and his Ducati teammate, Francesco Bagnaia, had to decelerate due to low tire pressure, risking substantial time penalties. However, Marquez showcased strategic acumen by patiently maneuvering behind opponents until tire conditions met regulations, ultimately overtaking rival Pedro Acosta towards the race's conclusion.

Marquez's exceptional performance solidifies his commanding lead in the championship standings, now boasting 356 points, far ahead of his younger brother Alex. The race concludes with commendable placements for KTM-Tech3's Enea Bastiani in third and returning champion Jorge Martin, overcoming personal adversities.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025