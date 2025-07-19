Left Menu

Zimbabwe's Historic Rugby World Cup Qualification Victory

Zimbabwe triumphed in a thrilling Rugby Africa Cup final against Namibia, securing their first Rugby World Cup spot since 1991. The win, held in Uganda, advances Zimbabwe to the 2027 World Cup in Australia, while Namibia may still qualify through play-offs after their spirited comeback fell short.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Zimbabwe secured a historic win, qualifying for the Rugby World Cup for the first time since 1991 with a nail-biting 30-28 victory over Namibia in the Rugby Africa Cup final.

The match, held in the Ugandan capital, ensured Zimbabwe's spot in the 2027 World Cup in Australia, as Namibia gets a second chance through play-offs.

After a closely contested first half ending in a 16-16 tie, Zimbabwe surged ahead with two tries. Despite Namibia's late comeback attempt, a missed penalty preserved Zimbabwe's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

