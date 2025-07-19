Zimbabwe's Historic Rugby World Cup Qualification Victory

Zimbabwe secured a historic win, qualifying for the Rugby World Cup for the first time since 1991 with a nail-biting 30-28 victory over Namibia in the Rugby Africa Cup final.

The match, held in the Ugandan capital, ensured Zimbabwe's spot in the 2027 World Cup in Australia, as Namibia gets a second chance through play-offs.

After a closely contested first half ending in a 16-16 tie, Zimbabwe surged ahead with two tries. Despite Namibia's late comeback attempt, a missed penalty preserved Zimbabwe's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)