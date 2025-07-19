Left Menu

Youth Spiritual Summit Ignites 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' Movement in Varanasi

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the 'Youth Spiritual Summit' in Varanasi, advocating for a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' by 2047. The event emphasized youth's role in combating addiction and fostering a developed nation, culminating in the Kashi Declaration to guide action towards a drug-free future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 23:16 IST
Youth Spiritual Summit Ignites 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' Movement in Varanasi
Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated the 'Youth Spiritual Summit' in Varanasi, reinforcing the government's dedication to a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' by 2047. The event, held at Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre, highlighted the youth's pivotal role in building a drug-free India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through a special message, commended the summit's initiative to create a disciplined generation, free from addiction. The summit, which united over 600 youth from 120 spiritual organizations, emphasized self-awareness and community engagement in combating substance abuse.

Prominent speakers, including Union Minister for Social Justice Virendra Kumar and Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, addressed the need for collective responsibility and cultural resilience in addressing the drug issue. The summit's discussions are set to form the Kashi Declaration, outlining a strategic action plan for a drug-free youth movement, with implementation set for review in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oriental Hotels Ltd Achieves Profit Surge in Q1 FY26

Oriental Hotels Ltd Achieves Profit Surge in Q1 FY26

 India
2
Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

 Global
3
Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

 Russia
4
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025