Youth Spiritual Summit Ignites 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' Movement in Varanasi

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, inaugurated the 'Youth Spiritual Summit' in Varanasi, reinforcing the government's dedication to a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' by 2047. The event, held at Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre, highlighted the youth's pivotal role in building a drug-free India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through a special message, commended the summit's initiative to create a disciplined generation, free from addiction. The summit, which united over 600 youth from 120 spiritual organizations, emphasized self-awareness and community engagement in combating substance abuse.

Prominent speakers, including Union Minister for Social Justice Virendra Kumar and Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, addressed the need for collective responsibility and cultural resilience in addressing the drug issue. The summit's discussions are set to form the Kashi Declaration, outlining a strategic action plan for a drug-free youth movement, with implementation set for review in 2026.

