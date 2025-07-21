Injury Woes Hit Indian Bowling Lineup in England Tour
India's cricket team faces challenges as key bowlers Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh are sidelined due to injuries during their England tour. Reddy returns to India with a knee injury, while Arshdeep's hand injury delays his test debut. Jasprit Bumrah may have to play despite recovery needs.
India's cricket team suffered significant setbacks in their ongoing tour of England, with key bowlers ruled out due to injuries. Nitish Kumar Reddy, a promising all-rounder, faced a knee injury during a training session, prompting an immediate return to India.
Reddy participated in two of the three tests in England, offering crucial performances. Meanwhile, fellow bowler Arshdeep Singh's quest for a test debut faces delay as he sustained a hand injury in training, leaving him unavailable for the upcoming fourth test in Manchester.
The BCCI confirmed Anshul Kamboj's inclusion as a replacement. The team now heavily relies on Jasprit Bumrah, despite plans to minimize his workload following recent back surgery.
