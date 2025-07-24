Left Menu

Proteas Ready for Australian Challenge with Full-Strength Squad

South Africa's cricket team, led by Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma, gears up for a white-ball tour against Australia. The squad sees the return of WTC heroes and features new talents like Prenelan Subrayen. Coach Shukri Conrad highlights the importance of the series in shaping World Cup squads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:08 IST
Aiden Markram in action. (Photo: ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • South Africa

South Africa's national cricket team is set to face Australia in a highly anticipated white-ball tour, with T20I and ODI matches starting August 10. Head coach Shukri Conrad has unveiled a full-strength squad, with Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma set to lead the T20I and ODI teams, respectively. Fresh from a victorious ICC World Test Championship campaign, both players bring valuable experience and leadership to the matches.

Among the notable call-ups is Dolphins off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, earning his first T20I cap following a promising Test debut against Zimbabwe. The squad includes a strong spin department, with George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, and Nqaba Peter. The ODI lineup features Titans' Dewald Brevis and debutant Luan-dre Pretorius, both eager to solidify their international careers.

As the squad prepares to tackle challenging Australian conditions, Conrad emphasized the tour's importance for future World Cup preparations. He stated, 'Every series from here on plays a part in shaping our squads for next year's T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup at home in 2027.' The Proteas are determined to rise to the occasion and make their mark Down Under.

(With inputs from agencies.)

