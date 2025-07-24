Proteas Ready for Australian Challenge with Full-Strength Squad

South Africa's national cricket team is set to face Australia in a highly anticipated white-ball tour, with T20I and ODI matches starting August 10. Head coach Shukri Conrad has unveiled a full-strength squad, with Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma set to lead the T20I and ODI teams, respectively. Fresh from a victorious ICC World Test Championship campaign, both players bring valuable experience and leadership to the matches.

Among the notable call-ups is Dolphins off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, earning his first T20I cap following a promising Test debut against Zimbabwe. The squad includes a strong spin department, with George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, and Nqaba Peter. The ODI lineup features Titans' Dewald Brevis and debutant Luan-dre Pretorius, both eager to solidify their international careers.

As the squad prepares to tackle challenging Australian conditions, Conrad emphasized the tour's importance for future World Cup preparations. He stated, 'Every series from here on plays a part in shaping our squads for next year's T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup at home in 2027.' The Proteas are determined to rise to the occasion and make their mark Down Under.

(With inputs from agencies.)