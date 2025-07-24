Left Menu

Bangladesh Aims for Clean Sweep Against Pakistan in T20 Finale

Bangladesh's cricket team, led by captain Litton Das, seeks a clean sweep against Pakistan in the final T20 match after winning the series. The match saw significant team changes as both sides aim to finalize their squads for the Asia Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a highly anticipated showdown, Bangladesh captain Litton Das decided to field first in the concluding T20 match against Pakistan on Thursday, aiming for a series clean sweep.

Following a historic series win, the hosts applied five strategic changes in their lineup, bringing in new players to fine-tune their squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup. The stakes are high as Bangladesh seeks to maintain their momentum and secure a decisive victory in Mirpur.

Pakistan also revised their team setup, hoping to improve their performance with the inclusion of Sahibzada Farhan and Hussain Talat. As the final match unfolds, all eyes are on the revamped line-ups, setting the stage for an exciting cricket encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

