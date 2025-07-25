Racing Rivals: Anticipation Builds as McIntosh and Ledecky Face Off at World Championships

The anticipation for record-breaking performances is palpable as the World Aquatics Championships kick off in Singapore, less than a year after the Paris Olympics dazzled global swimming aficionados.

Canadian swimming prodigy Summer McIntosh is set to command the spotlight as she aims for her first 400m freestyle world title, having recently shattered Ariarne Titmus's world record at the Canadian trials. With Olympic champion Titmus absent, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown with American icon Katie Ledecky, a four-time winner of the event.

McIntosh has additional goals to chase beyond the 400m freestyle, including five individual titles that would position her alongside Michael Phelps, who achieved the same feat in 2007. Yet, Ledecky's enduring spirit ensures a formidable challenge in the 800m event, an area she has historically dominated.

(With inputs from agencies.)