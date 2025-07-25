Cricket-South Africa’s Van Schalkwyk hits first ever YODI double-century

Left Menu

South Africa’s Jorich van Schalkwyk became the first batter to score a double century in a Youth One-Day International (YODI) when he smashed 215 off 153 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 23:36 IST
South Africa's Jorich van Schalkwyk became the first batter to score a double century in a Youth One-Day International (YODI) when he smashed 215 off 153 balls against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday. Opener Van Schalkwyk, 18, who's innings contained 19 fours and six sixes, beat the previous record of 191 by Sri Lanka's Hasitha Boyagoda against Kenya in 2018.

It comes after the right-hander hit a South African record 164 against Bangladesh on Tuesday, which he has now beaten and taken the overall YODI top score to boot. Batting first, South Africa posted a team record 385 all out in one ball shy of 50 overs, before bowling Zimbabwe out for 107.

The 278-run margin of victory is also a YODI record, topping Australia's 209-run win over Namibia in 2012.

