Heartfelt Tributes Pour in for Diogo Jota at Liverpool's Pre-Season Match
Liverpool supporters and former manager Kenny Dalglish paid tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who tragically died in a car accident. During a pre-season friendly against AC Milan, fans unveiled mosaics and players wore commemorative patches, honoring Jota's legacy and supporting charity efforts.
In a poignant display of solidarity, Liverpool fans and club legend Kenny Dalglish paid heartfelt tributes to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva before a pre-season match against AC Milan in Hong Kong. Both brothers tragically lost their lives in a recent car accident in Spain.
Prior to kickoff, Liverpool supporters unveiled a mosaic bearing the phrase 'DJ 20,' while Dalglish laid a wreath in the stadium. Liverpool players showed their respect by donning 'Diogo J 20' patches and black armbands. AC Milan player Rafael Leao also honored his fallen Portugal teammate with a symbolic gesture after scoring.
The touching tributes extended beyond the field, with fans preparing placards and the club organizing fundraising efforts. Starting next season, Liverpool players will wear a 'Forever 20' emblem, and proceeds from personalized club shirts will benefit the LFC Foundation.
(With inputs from agencies.)