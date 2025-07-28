Left Menu

Sunday Sports Highlights: Deals, Injuries, and Triumphs in U.S. Sports

Sunday's U.S. sports scene was buzzing with activity from various leagues. Noteworthy updates include NFL player deals, MLB roster changes, and remarkable performances in golf and esports. Key events shaped the landscape of football, baseball, basketball, soccer, and more, drawing attention to contracts, injuries, and significant sports achievements.

Updated: 28-07-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 00:02 IST
The sports world was abuzz on Sunday, featuring major developments across multiple leagues. In the NFL, Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders faces a hurdle as he's placed on the PUP list due to an ankle injury. On a brighter note, Miami Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick agreed to a revised contract, while the Dallas Cowboys secured Jake Ferguson with a four-year extension worth $52 million.

In Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals dealt with a setback as pitcher Kris Bubic was placed on the IL due to a rotator cuff strain. Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers activated key players from the injured list, bolstering their rosters. Excitement also extended to the Baseball Hall of Fame Ceremony, a highlight of Major League Baseball.

Outside the realm of baseball and football, the golf world witnessed Lottie Woad's impressive debut victory in the LPGA, marking a significant milestone in her career. Additionally, esports attracted attention with high-profile events, including the Intel Extreme Masters and the Esports World Cup. Altogether, these events capture the dynamic and ever-changing landscape of sports on a busy Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

