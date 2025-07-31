Left Menu

Rain Disrupts Crucial India vs England Test Match

Rain heavily disrupted the second session of the final Test match between India and England, reducing play to just six overs. During this time, India lost captain Shubman Gill and added 13 runs for the loss of one wicket. Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair stayed on the crease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:03 IST
The final Test match between India and England faced disruptions as rain and a wet outfield limited play to just six overs in the second session. During this brief window, India lost captain Shubman Gill, lowering their score to 85 for three by tea on day one.

The match had already experienced interruptions, with an early lunch called due to rain. India started the second session at 72 for two. However, Gill, who scored 21, was run out shortly after adding six more runs. Rain halted the game's progress again, leading to an early tea break.

Sai Sudharsan was batting at 28 runs, and Karun Nair was yet to open his account when the weather intervened. Earlier, England's bowlers had been effective, with Gus Atkinson dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for 2, and Chris Woakes taking KL Rahul's wicket for 14, reducing India to 38 for two and setting a challenging atmosphere for the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

