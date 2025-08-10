Mohamed Salah Challenges UEFA's Tribute to Palestinian Soccer Star

Mohamed Salah, the renowned soccer player, is raising questions about UEFA's tribute to Suleiman Obeid, a former Palestinian soccer star who was reportedly killed by Israeli forces in Gaza.

On the platform X, Salah queried UEFA about the specifics of Obeid's death, responding to a post that called him the 'Palestinian Pele.' According to the Palestine Football Association, Obeid was shot while awaiting aid in southern Gaza. He leaves behind a wife and five children, and the Associated Press has not independently verified the PFA's account.

Obeid, who played 24 games for Palestine, was commemorated for his contributions to the sport. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin expressed sadness over the loss, highlighting Obeid's positive influence on children's lives. The ongoing conflict has resulted in the deaths of numerous athletes and sporting officials, with recent military action displacing Palestinian citizens and devastating the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)