Left Menu

Mohamed Salah Challenges UEFA's Tribute to Palestinian Soccer Star

Mohamed Salah is questioning UEFA's farewell to former Palestinian soccer player Suleiman Obeid, who was reportedly shot and killed by Israeli forces in Gaza. Salah asked about the specifics of the incident on social media, while UEFA and the PFA commemorated Obeid's inspiring career and tragic death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 10-08-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 17:36 IST
Mohamed Salah Challenges UEFA's Tribute to Palestinian Soccer Star
Mohamed Salah
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Mohamed Salah, the renowned soccer player, is raising questions about UEFA's tribute to Suleiman Obeid, a former Palestinian soccer star who was reportedly killed by Israeli forces in Gaza.

On the platform X, Salah queried UEFA about the specifics of Obeid's death, responding to a post that called him the 'Palestinian Pele.' According to the Palestine Football Association, Obeid was shot while awaiting aid in southern Gaza. He leaves behind a wife and five children, and the Associated Press has not independently verified the PFA's account.

Obeid, who played 24 games for Palestine, was commemorated for his contributions to the sport. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin expressed sadness over the loss, highlighting Obeid's positive influence on children's lives. The ongoing conflict has resulted in the deaths of numerous athletes and sporting officials, with recent military action displacing Palestinian citizens and devastating the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025