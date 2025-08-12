Smart Mouthguards Make Headway in Women's Rugby World Cup

In a groundbreaking move to enhance player safety, the upcoming Women's Rugby World Cup will feature players using high-tech mouthguards designed to detect heavy head impacts. These advanced devices illuminate red upon significant impacts, alerting match-day doctors and potentially reducing the risk of concussions.

The rollout follows World Rugby's successful debut of smart mouthguards during the WXV women's competition and will become part of the Head Injury Assessment process. The new technology is set for wider implementation in top-flight rugby after the tournament.

Dr. Eanna Falvey, World Rugby's chief medical officer, noted that female players are more receptive to this safety innovation. However, some male players have resisted due to the Bluetooth component or discomfort. Despite this, the full opt-in has been achieved for the Women's World Cup, demonstrating a positive step forward in sports technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)