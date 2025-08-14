Legacy of Excellence: Remembering Dr. Vece Paes
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee mourns the passing of Dr Vece Paes, an esteemed figure in hockey and sports medicine. Known for his role in India's bronze win at the 1972 Olympics, Paes was 80. His legacy continues through his family and the sports community.
Dr Vece Paes, a luminary in the fields of hockey and sports medicine, has passed away at 80 in Kolkata. His significant contributions to sports, particularly as a member of India's 1972 Olympic bronze-winning hockey team, are fondly remembered by many, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Chief Minister Banerjee expressed her condolences, highlighting Paes's lasting impact and dedication to sports. In a heartfelt message on social media, she extended her sympathies to his family, notably his son, tennis legend Leander Paes, as well as his wide circle of friends and sports associates in Kolkata.
Dr Paes's career and personal legacy continue to inspire the sports community, marking a profound loss for those who knew him and valued his contributions to advancing sports medicine and hockey.
