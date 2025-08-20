AIAC Calls for Israel's Suspension Amid Gaza Conflict

The Italian Soccer Coaches' Association (AIAC) has called for Israel's suspension from international soccer amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

The AIAC has formally written to the Italian soccer federation, urging a request to UEFA and FIFA for Israel's exclusion due to the humanitarian crisis.

This move reflects the association's stance that soccer should not be played while significant humanitarian issues persist, as indicated by AIAC Vice President Giancarlo Camolese.

