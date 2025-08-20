AIAC Calls for Israel's Suspension Amid Gaza Conflict

Left Menu

The Italian Soccer Coaches' Association (AIAC) is advocating for Israel's suspension from international soccer due to the conflict in Gaza. They appeal to European and world soccer's governing bodies to take action. The association emphasizes the importance of addressing humanitarian issues over merely playing the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Italian Soccer Coaches' Association (AIAC) has called for Israel's suspension from international soccer amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

The AIAC has formally written to the Italian soccer federation, urging a request to UEFA and FIFA for Israel's exclusion due to the humanitarian crisis.

This move reflects the association's stance that soccer should not be played while significant humanitarian issues persist, as indicated by AIAC Vice President Giancarlo Camolese.

(With inputs from agencies.)

