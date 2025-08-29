Celebrating Althea Gibson: A Trailblazer in Tennis

This year's U.S. Open highlights Althea Gibson, a significant yet often-overlooked pioneer for Black women in tennis, as it celebrates '75 Years of Breaking Barriers.' Gibson broke racial barriers in 1950 at the U.S. National Championships, becoming the first Black player to do so.

Despite her historical achievements, including victories at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, Gibson's contributions went largely unrecognized for decades. Now, the tournament sees her legacy honored through various tributes, including a statue and thematic elements celebrating her impact on the sport.

Fans and players alike acknowledge Gibson's trailblazing role, recognizing her as a pivotal figure who paved the way for future generations. Her influence is felt across the tournament, as both her triumphs and struggles are celebrated and remembered.

(With inputs from agencies.)