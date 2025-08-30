Western United's Lifeline: Club's Future Hangs in the Balance Amid Legal Battle

Embattled former A-League champions Western United have been granted a crucial reprieve after a court decision to shut down the club was temporarily stayed late on Friday. Initial attempts by a new creditor to manage the club's debt were denied, resulting in the court ordering Western United's closure. However, the 2022 title holders released a statement revealing a pause had been secured.

The club's announcement clarified that, "The winding up has been stayed pending an application to review the court's decision substantively and once that application is made next week, the stay will operate until the appeal is heard." Uncertainty has shrouded the club since Football Australia revoked their A-League participation license due to financial woes, including unpaid salaries and tax debts.

A federal court will hear the appeal on September 2, while a proposal to purchase the club by a U.S.-based property firm was withdrawn just before the hearing. In a new twist, creditor J.C. Capital submitted a last-minute offer to settle the debts on the condition of restoring the A-League license, but it was rejected. The stay means Western United can maintain operations temporarily, with their upcoming season set to kick off on October 17, though match details remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)