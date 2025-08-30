Left Menu

Central Zone on the Brink of Victory in Duleep Trophy

Central Zone has virtually secured its position in the Duleep Trophy semi-final, thanks to Shubham Sharma's century and a massive lead of 678 runs by the end of the third day. With strong performances from Rajat Patidar and Yash Rathod, North East's hopes of a comeback are dim.

Central Zone appeared poised for a semi-final berth in the Duleep Trophy after amassing a dominant first innings lead of 347 runs. By the day's end, this advantage had expanded to an imposing 678-run margin, largely due to Shubham Sharma's commanding century.

The team concluded day three at a steady 331 for 7 in their second innings. Shubham, the MP skipper, showcased an impressive 122-run effort, supported by quick half-centuries from Rajat Patidar and Yash Rathod. Their combined batting prowess rendered the final day likely inconsequential for the North East side.

Resuming at 168 for 7, North East's attempts to counter Central Zone's intimidating 532/4 collapsed to 185, as India's Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed efficiently dismantled their batting order. On day four, Central Zone will likely be seeking a win with focus on Kuldeep Yadav, who aims to regain form after a wicketless first innings spell.

