Jess Breach's Hat-Trick Leads England to Historic Win

England's women's rugby team recorded a historic victory in the Women's Rugby World Cup, marking a 92-3 triumph over Samoa, bolstered by Jess Breach's hat-trick.

Samoa's amateur team struggled against England's professional squad, who showcased strength in both attack and defence. Highlighting an impressive team effort, 12 players contributed tries, with Helena Rowland scoring 27 points, including 11 conversions.

This dominant performance extends England's winning streak to 59 wins in 60 matches, as the team advances to the quarter-finals, eyeing their first World Cup win since 2014.

