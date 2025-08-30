Left Menu

Jess Breach's Hat-Trick Leads England to Historic Win

Jess Breach scored a hat-trick, helping England achieve a dominant 92-3 win over Samoa in the Women's Rugby World Cup. Despite Samoa's amateur status, England's professional approach, highlighted by 12 different try scorers, secured their place in the quarter-finals, continuing an impressive winning streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 23:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England's women's rugby team recorded a historic victory in the Women's Rugby World Cup, marking a 92-3 triumph over Samoa, bolstered by Jess Breach's hat-trick.

Samoa's amateur team struggled against England's professional squad, who showcased strength in both attack and defence. Highlighting an impressive team effort, 12 players contributed tries, with Helena Rowland scoring 27 points, including 11 conversions.

This dominant performance extends England's winning streak to 59 wins in 60 matches, as the team advances to the quarter-finals, eyeing their first World Cup win since 2014.

