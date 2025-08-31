Overcoming Adversity: Swiatek and Sinner Triumph at U.S. Open
Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek displayed resilience at the U.S. Open, overcoming difficult matches to secure wins. Swiatek fought back from deficits to defeat Anna Kalinskaya, while Sinner overcame Denis Shapovalov. The event saw other top seeds falter, including Alexander Zverev, while Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff are set for a headline showdown.
Swiatek staged a remarkable comeback against Anna Kalinskaya, fighting from behind to secure a 7-6(2) 6-4 win. In a gritty, error-filled contest, Swiatek utilized mental fortitude to steady herself at essential moments.
Meanwhile, Sinner rallied after losing the first set to defeat Denis Shapovalov in four sets, continuing his impressive hardcourt Grand Slam streak. The tournament also saw notable upsets, with Alexander Zverev among the top seeds ousted, while Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff prepare for a highly anticipated clash.