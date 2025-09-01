Novak Djokovic Sets Record as Oldest Quarter-Finalist at All Grand Slams
Novak Djokovic, at 38, became the oldest man to reach the quarter-finals at all four Grand Slams in a single season after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff at the U.S. Open. He extended his record to a 64th Grand Slam quarter-final, striving for a 25th major title.
In a historic feat on Sunday, 38-year-old Novak Djokovic triumphed over Jan-Lennard Struff with a 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory, achieving the status of the oldest man to reach the quarter-finals across all four Grand Slams in a single season.
Djokovic's advance into his 64th Grand Slam quarter-final extends his all-time record while keeping his aspirations for a record 25th major title alive. His dominant performance included breaking Struff's serve six times throughout their 109-minute clash.
Though Struff exited the tournament with the second-highest ace count of 66, he failed to challenge Djokovic, who delivered 12 aces and won 79% of first-serve points. Next, Djokovic will face American Taylor Fritz.
