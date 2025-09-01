Erik ten Hag's Brief and Turbulent Tenure at Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen has parted ways with manager Erik ten Hag after only two league matches in a surprising move announced on Monday. The decision follows a 3-3 draw with Werder Bremen and a 2-1 home loss to Hoffenheim, marking a swift end to the Dutchman's efforts at the club.

The club's Sporting Director, Simon Rolfes, expressed regret over the decision, emphasizing that building a successful team under the current circumstances was not feasible. Ten Hag, who took over in May following his dismissal from Manchester United, faced challenges from the outset.

Ten Hag's attempt to replicate the success of his predecessor, Xabi Alonso, was further complicated by significant player departures. With Leverkusen trailing league leaders Bayern Munich by five points already, the urgency for results proved too great, leaving no room for mistakes.