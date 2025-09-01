Malwanchal University: Celebrating National Sports Day with Enthusiasm

Malwanchal University marked National Sports Day with fervor, organizing numerous events across its campus and paying tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Students from various colleges under the Index Group engaged actively, reflecting strong sportsmanship.

A plethora of competitions, including athletics, football, cricket, kabaddi, and volleyball, filled the day's agenda. Participants displayed commendable talent, discipline, and teamwork, making the events remarkably competitive and motivational. Winners were duly recognized for their efforts.

During his address, Vice Chancellor Dr. Sanjeev Narang underscored sports as pillars of discipline, confidence, and health. Chairman Suresh Bhadoria and Vice Chairman Mayank Bhadoria encouraged youth engagement in sports to forge a promising future. The university's balanced approach to academics and extracurriculars underscores its dedication to student growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)