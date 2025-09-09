Empowering Athletes: The Synergy of Sports Science and Technology

The Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Sports Science Research (NCSSR) has taken a significant step forward by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. The agreement, formalized under the guidance of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, aims to integrate science and technology within sports, promoting indigenous innovation and advancements.

This partnership reflects the government's commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, emphasizing the development of domestically-produced sports equipment and cutting-edge technologies. It is poised to enhance inter-institutional cooperation, leading to high-quality research in sports science and innovation-driven projects aimed at elevating athlete performance on the global stage.

Marked by the presence of sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao and Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director of IIT Delhi, this collaboration also witnessed the inauguration of a biomechanics laboratory. The facility is strategically designed to conduct advanced assessments and biomechanical research, crucial for optimizing athlete performance and minimizing injury risks, thereby strengthening India's sports science infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)