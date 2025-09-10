Prince Harry's Generous Donation to Aid Children in Conflict Zones

Prince Harry has committed a substantial donation of $500,000 through his Archewell Foundation to various projects, including the World Health Organization's efforts to develop prosthetics and support children affected in Gaza and Ukraine.

The announcement coincides with his UK visit, during which he engaged with the Centre for Injury Studies at Imperial College London. Prince Harry highlighted the critical need for cooperative action in addressing the challenges faced by child amputees in conflict zones.

The funding includes $200,000 for WHO's medical evacuations and $150,000 for Save the Children, marking a significant contribution towards humanitarian support and recovery for children impacted by violence and conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)