Prince Harry's Generous Donation to Aid Children in Conflict Zones
Prince Harry's foundation will donate $500,000 to support projects aiding children from Gaza and Ukraine. This includes grants to WHO for medical evacuations and Save the Children for humanitarian aid. Harry emphasized collaborative efforts to help child amputees, drawing on his military experience and ongoing advocacy.
Prince Harry has committed a substantial donation of $500,000 through his Archewell Foundation to various projects, including the World Health Organization's efforts to develop prosthetics and support children affected in Gaza and Ukraine.
The announcement coincides with his UK visit, during which he engaged with the Centre for Injury Studies at Imperial College London. Prince Harry highlighted the critical need for cooperative action in addressing the challenges faced by child amputees in conflict zones.
The funding includes $200,000 for WHO's medical evacuations and $150,000 for Save the Children, marking a significant contribution towards humanitarian support and recovery for children impacted by violence and conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Diplomatic Maneuvers: Ending the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen Shifts Stance, Proposes Sanctions Against Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
Tensions Rise as Starmer and Herzog Clash Over Gaza Crisis
EU to Propose Sanctions on Israel Amid Gaza Tensions
Israel's Airstrikes in Yemen and Gaza: A Catalyst for Sanctions?