From Ronaldo to World Titles: Abhishek's Hockey Journey

Indian men's hockey team striker Abhishek finds his inspiration in the football arena, idolizing Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite his coach's admiration for Lionel Messi, it was Ronaldo's style that Abhishek sought to emulate, incorporating the football legend's scoring, positioning, and timing techniques into his own game.

Abhishek recently shone in the Asia Cup in Rajgir, where he was instrumental in India's victory over Korea to secure the title. His outstanding performance not only contributed to the team's success but also boosted his confidence for the upcoming FIH World Cup, highlighting his role as a key player.

A member of the bronze-winning team at the Paris Olympics and the gold-winning squad at the Hangzhou Asian Games, Abhishek aspires to bring back India's golden era of hockey. He emphasizes the need for consistency and improvement in teamwork as India prepares for future international challenges.

