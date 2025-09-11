Left Menu

From Ronaldo to World Titles: Abhishek's Hockey Journey

Indian men's hockey striker Abhishek draws inspiration from football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, integrating his style into his own play. Despite his childhood coach's preference for Lionel Messi, Abhishek remains captivated by Ronaldo. With significant contributions in the Asia Cup, Abhishek aims to end India's World Cup title drought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:25 IST
From Ronaldo to World Titles: Abhishek's Hockey Journey
Abhishek
  • Country:
  • India

Indian men's hockey team striker Abhishek finds his inspiration in the football arena, idolizing Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite his coach's admiration for Lionel Messi, it was Ronaldo's style that Abhishek sought to emulate, incorporating the football legend's scoring, positioning, and timing techniques into his own game.

Abhishek recently shone in the Asia Cup in Rajgir, where he was instrumental in India's victory over Korea to secure the title. His outstanding performance not only contributed to the team's success but also boosted his confidence for the upcoming FIH World Cup, highlighting his role as a key player.

A member of the bronze-winning team at the Paris Olympics and the gold-winning squad at the Hangzhou Asian Games, Abhishek aspires to bring back India's golden era of hockey. He emphasizes the need for consistency and improvement in teamwork as India prepares for future international challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kremlin Deliberates on Putin's APEC Summit Attendance Amid ICC Warrant

Kremlin Deliberates on Putin's APEC Summit Attendance Amid ICC Warrant

 Russia
2
Worldline and Mypinpad: Revolutionizing South Asia's Payment Landscape

Worldline and Mypinpad: Revolutionizing South Asia's Payment Landscape

 India
3
Shree Refrigerations Expands with Strategic Smardt Partnership

Shree Refrigerations Expands with Strategic Smardt Partnership

 India
4
Europe Ramps Up Sanctions to Pressure Russia

Europe Ramps Up Sanctions to Pressure Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025