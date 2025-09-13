Left Menu

Sri Lanka Triumphs in Asia Cup Opener with Nissanka's Half-Century

Sri Lanka kick-started their Asia Cup campaign with a resounding six-wicket victory over Bangladesh. Opener Pathum Nissanka top-scored with a half-century, as Sri Lanka effortlessly chased down Bangladesh's total of 139 runs. The Sri Lankan bowlers, led by Wanindu Hasaranga, had earlier restricted Bangladesh after a poor start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 13-09-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 23:34 IST
Sri Lanka Triumphs in Asia Cup Opener with Nissanka's Half-Century
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sri Lanka commenced their Asia Cup journey in triumphant fashion, securing a six-wicket triumph against Bangladesh in a Group B encounter. The match, highlighted by a brilliant fifty from opener Pathum Nissanka, saw Sri Lanka chase down a modest total with ease.

After electing to bat, Bangladesh struggled to mount a competitive score, posting a below-par 139 for 5 in their allotted overs. Their innings was hampered by a dismal start, losing key openers without a run on the board. Sri Lankan bowlers, especially Wanindu Hasaranga, kept the Bangladeshi batsmen in check throughout the innings.

Sri Lanka's response was assertive, with Nissanka cracking a quickfire 50 off just 34 deliveries, ensuring a swift finish in the 15th over. He was ably supported by Kamil Mishara, who remained unbeaten on 46, guiding Sri Lanka to a comprehensive win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

 Global
3
Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer Urban Living

Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer U...

 India
4
Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Political Violence

Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Polit...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025