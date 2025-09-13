Sri Lanka Triumphs in Asia Cup Opener with Nissanka's Half-Century
Sri Lanka kick-started their Asia Cup campaign with a resounding six-wicket victory over Bangladesh. Opener Pathum Nissanka top-scored with a half-century, as Sri Lanka effortlessly chased down Bangladesh's total of 139 runs. The Sri Lankan bowlers, led by Wanindu Hasaranga, had earlier restricted Bangladesh after a poor start.
Sri Lanka commenced their Asia Cup journey in triumphant fashion, securing a six-wicket triumph against Bangladesh in a Group B encounter. The match, highlighted by a brilliant fifty from opener Pathum Nissanka, saw Sri Lanka chase down a modest total with ease.
After electing to bat, Bangladesh struggled to mount a competitive score, posting a below-par 139 for 5 in their allotted overs. Their innings was hampered by a dismal start, losing key openers without a run on the board. Sri Lankan bowlers, especially Wanindu Hasaranga, kept the Bangladeshi batsmen in check throughout the innings.
Sri Lanka's response was assertive, with Nissanka cracking a quickfire 50 off just 34 deliveries, ensuring a swift finish in the 15th over. He was ably supported by Kamil Mishara, who remained unbeaten on 46, guiding Sri Lanka to a comprehensive win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
