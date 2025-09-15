Hong Kong score 149 for 4 against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup match

Hong Kong posted 149 for 4 against Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup match here on Monday.

Nizakat Khan top-scored for Hong Kong with 52 not out while Anshuman Rath and Zeeshan Ali chipped in with 48 and 23 respectively after they were asked to bat first.

For Sri Lanka, pacer Dushmantha Chameera was the most successful bowler with figures of 2/29.

Brief Scores: Hong Kong: 149 for 4 in 20 overs (Nizakat Khan 52 not out, Anshuman Rath 48; Dushmantha Chameera 2/29).

