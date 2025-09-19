Left Menu

Injury Woes: Josh Inglis Out, Alex Carey In for Australia's T20I Clash Against New Zealand

Australia faces another challenge as Josh Inglis is sidelined with a calf strain ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand. Alex Carey has been named as his replacement. Inglis's absence adds to Australia's list of unavailable key players for the series starting October 1.

Josh Inglis (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Australia's cricket team faces a fresh challenge ahead of their T20I series against New Zealand, as wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis has been ruled out due to a right calf strain. The injury was confirmed following a scan in Perth, and Inglis will be replaced by Alex Carey, according to ESPNcricinfo. The series is set to begin on October 1 in Mount Maunganui.

This development further complicates Australia's squad issues, with Inglis becoming the fourth key player absent from the tour. Pat Cummins is missing due to lumbar bone stress, Cameron Green is dedicating his time to Sheffield Shield cricket for Ashes preparation, and Nathan Ellis is unavailable due to the expected birth of his first child. Despite these setbacks, Inglis is anticipated to be fit for the ODI series against India starting October 19.

Inglis has been instrumental in the T20 side, with his dynamic batting providing a crucial link between the top and middle order. His absence means Carey will likely step in as the wicketkeeper, potentially providing stability at the No. 7 batting position. The squad, led by Mitchell Marsh, includes players like Glenn Maxwell and Tim David, who will be pivotal in maintaining the team's aggressive batting strategy.

The Australian T20I squad for the New Zealand series includes: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, and Adam Zampa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

