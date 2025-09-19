Italy's Unyielding Triumph at Billie Jean King Cup

Italy staged a remarkable comeback to triumph over Ukraine with a 2-1 score in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-final, securing a place in the final for the third consecutive time. Jasmine Paolini was instrumental in leveling the tie, defeating Elina Svitolina in a tense singles match before partnering with Sara Errani for the decisive doubles victory.

In front of a passionate crowd at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena, Paolini and Errani overcame the Ukrainian team of Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, winning 6-2, 6-3. This victory elicited strong support from Italian fans, who stayed late into the night to cheer their team.

Despite a strong start from Svitolina, Italy's Paolini managed to overturn her initial deficit, capturing the second and third sets to keep Italy's hopes alive. Italy now awaits the outcome of the other semi-final between the U.S. and Britain, setting the stage for a challenging final against one of these formidable opponents.

